Stolen Pets Likely Among Hundreds of Dogs Rescued from Illegal Slaughterhouse in China

Humane Society International and its rescue partner Vshine are celebrating the rescue of 423 dogs from a slaughterhouse in Henan, China.

According to a spokesperson from HSI, 423 canines were found and pulled from an illegal slaughterhouse by Vshine, after the facility was reported to local police.

Animal lovers and activists in the Henan area began to suspect there might be an illegal slaughterhouse operating nearby when local pets started to disappear. These concerned groups along with Vshine, Zhengzhou Animal Protection Association, Vshine’s local partners and volunteers all put pressure on the authorities to investigate the missing pets and confiscate the dogs when they were found.

Thanks to these efforts, authorities uncovered the slaughterhouse and removed all of the dogs in the facility’s possession with assistance from Vshine and volunteers on April 3.

“This is such a typical story in China, bereft pet parents searching for their lost dogs, animal activist netizens mobilizing to help, and a nightmarish dog slaughterhouse being uncovered in the process. It’s too early to say if any of the rescued dogs will turn out to be the missing pets being searched for, but the majority of the dogs saved will have once been someone’s companion,” Wendy Higgins of HSI told PEOPLE of the rescue.

Unfortunately, 25 of the dogs needed specialist veterinary care due to health issues. Those pooches are being cared for in Beijing at HSI and Vshine’s joint shelter. The rest of the dogs are being cared for locally in hopes that some of the canines will be reunited with their owners. Authorities are looking to take legal action against the slaughterhouse following the rescue.

This rescue occurred in the midst of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has already inspired legal changes in China in regards to how dogs are viewed. One Chinese city, Shenzen, recently became the first city in the country to ban the consumption of dog meat. China itself recently reclassified dogs from livestock to companion animals, a move that many animal lovers think signals the country’s effort to ban dog meat sales and consumption nationwide.

