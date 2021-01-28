Stolen Nashville Dog Missing for 1 Year Reunites with Owner 

The dog Blue was found by a Good Samaritan and brought to local animal control

Reunited and it feels so good!

Nashville, Tenn., resident Linda and her stolen dog Blue were brought back to one another last week after a year apart.

One kind stranger turned in the dog to the Metro Animal Care and Control after believing it was a stray. It was quickly discovered that Blue had a microchip to Linda's former home in California, Fox 17 reported.

The dog owner was in the process of moving from California to Nashville last year.

When Linda had to go back to California for some other items, she chose to leave the dog at a boarding facility where a caretaker allegedly stole the animal.

Linda said she searched for months to no avail.

Their reunion was filled with love as the dog "immediately ran" to its owner.

"When she came to the shelter today, Linda was so nervous wondering if Blue would remember her and all the hand signal commands she had taught him," MACC said.

They added, "He remembered every hand signal. We were so happy today to get to play a part in this happy reunion. Congrats Linda and Blue."

The organization also shared that the dog wasn't very vocal at the shelter, but that all changed when Blue saw Linda.

