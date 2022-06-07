"She was just overjoyed and in disbelief that I had her dog," the animal control officer who helped reunite Rex with his family said

Stolen Massachusetts Dog Reunited with Owner 11 Years After Disappearance: 'Hard to Believe'

A dog stolen 11 years ago was recently reunited with his family in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

In April, animal control officer Michelle Carlos found Rex, a Yorkshire terrier, running loose. She then scanned the pup's microchip and called the dog's owner, Marzena Niejadlik, according to a Facebook post from the Stoughton Police Department.

"Animal Control Officer (ACO) Michelle Carlos responded to a loose Yorkie running on Record Street," the post read. "The Yorkie had not been taken care of. ACO Carlos fed him, gave him some fresh water and a good bath. She then checked for a microchip and it revealed his name is Rex, he is 12 years old and belonged to a woman named Marzena out of Boston."

"ACO Carlos calls Marzena and explained that she had Rex," the post continued. "Marzena, shocked to be hearing from ACO Carlos explains that Rex had been stolen from her 11 years ago in Boston."

"She was just overjoyed and in disbelief that I had her dog," Carlos told WBTS.

Niejadlik told the outlet that she always hoped to find Rex.

"We were really hoping that would, one day, happen, and finally, it did," she said.

Niejadlik added Rex was only a puppy when he ran outside and was taken. The dog owner searched for Rex but never had luck finding her pet until Carlos called.

Stolen dog reunited with family 11 years later Credit: Stoughton Police Department

"It's hard to believe. You eventually have less and less hope with every year," Niejadlik added.

Rex holds a particular sentimental value. Niejadlik got the dog for her family as a comfort following the death of a relative.

"It was sudden and unexpected, a huge tragedy," Niejadlik explained. "We were all devastated, and I kind of was thinking that maybe getting a dog, and especially a Yorkie, will maybe bring some cheer into our family."

Rex and Niejadlik reunited after over a decade apart, at the Stoughton Police Department, according to the department's Facebook post.

Rex then returned home with Marzena and met her children. He was "treated to a day of beauty," following the reunion, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

The police department also stressed the importance of microchipping pets.