Steve Irwin's Apprentice Jack Randall Crawls Through Narrow Cave With 12-Foot Python

A 12-foot Oenpelli python is the “best find ever” for a guy like Jack Randall.

The zoologist spends his days working in the wild, so he can shine a light on every type of animal out there, and, hopefully, inspire the world to protect all of these creatures.

If this mission sounds familiar, you could be thinking of Randall’s mentor, the late Steve Irwin. At 14 years old, Randall left his home in England to apprentice for Irwin, and promised the beloved conservationist he would work to save animals for the rest of his life.

Park has kept that promise. The University of Oxford grad now has his own TV show on Nat Geo WILD called Out There with Jack Randall, which will premiere on July 7.

In this new series, Randall travels to the ends of the Earth in search of elusive creatures.

In the sneak peek above, Randall discovers the Oenpelli python — a snake seen by few people because of the animal’s love for the narrow caves of Australia’s Northern Territory. This claustrophobia-inducing habitat is no match for Randall’s drive. In the clip, the zoologist crawls through the tight spot, finds a 12-foot Oenpelli python and scuttles back to the cave’s mouth with the animal.

Like Irwin, Randall doesn’t want to hurt the animals he finds. After pulling the snake out of the cave, Randall takes a moment to admire the reptiles beautiful markings and collect a DNA sample, and then he carefully releases the python back into the wild.

“At the end of the day, I want to put all the passion I’ve got towards fighting for the animals that people are often frightened of,” Randall said in a statement. “My ultimate mission is to meet every species — up close and personal in the wild — and inspire others to fall in love with them and be moved to protect them and their homes.”

See even more of Out There with Jack Randall when the show premieres on Nat Geo WILD on Sunday, July 7, at 10/9c.