"We love you," Stephen 'tWitch' Boss wrote in a tribute to the family dog, Krypto

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Mourn the Death of Their Dog Krypto: 'See You on the Other Side'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker are in mourning after the passing of their beloved dog, Krypto.

Boss, 37, was the first to announce the sad news, sharing a tribute to the Jack Russell terrier mix on his Instagram Thursday.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of himself sweetly gazing at his pup, the Magic Mike XXL star wrote, "We love you. We’ll see you on the other side old friend 🤍 #Krypto #Superdog #RIP 2006-2020."

On Friday, Holker, 32, posted a picture of the family — including son Maddox, 4, and daughters Weslie, 12, and Zaia, 7 months — with Krypto on her Instagram in honor of their furry friend.

In the post, Boss can be seen holding the pooch on his lap as the family sits around in a circle.

"KRYPTO you will always be with us!" the So You Think You Can Dance alum wrote in the caption. "We LOVE YOU #rip 2006-2020 #krypto."

In addition to their children, Boss and Holker also shared a dog named Luna Lane.

Last year, the couple — who married in 2013 — gushed about their canine companions while celebrating International Dog Day.

Boss, who named Krypto as a nod to his love of comic books, wrote on his Facebook, "Y’all get on my nerves sometimes 🤣🤣 but I love y’all very much! Krytpo and Luna the Boss dogs."

"Thank you for looking out for us," he captioned two photos of his dogs. "Angels in disguise."

Meanwhile, Holker shared a sweet portrait of herself with Krypto in honor of the pup.

"BOSS DOG ! Spending my day with Krypto 🐶 Because it’s #internationaldogday ! Man I love our pups !" she wrote. "Are you a dog lover? We have two dogs we have a Jack Russell terroir & a chihuahua ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier this year, Boss and Holker opened up to PEOPLE about their tight-knit crew, sharing that it "still takes a village" to look after their little ones.

"[It’s] a little challenging [because] we have family in Utah and Arizona; our family’s spread out. But then also we have what would be our chosen family, our family friends in L.A., that are always there to help. And also we have nannies. And it does — it takes a whole village to run this thing," Boss said in February.

"People always talk about how it takes a village for hair and makeup and styling — it’s the same thing with having kids,” Holker added. “We have hands on deck all the time willing to help and jump on board.”