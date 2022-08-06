People.com Lifestyle Pets These Clear Scratching Shields Prevent Cats from Ruining Furniture, and They're on Sale for $14 at Amazon The six-pack is at its lowest price ever right now By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2022 05:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Since the practice of declawing cats is illegal in some parts of the country and is being phased out of some veterinary school curriculum, it's time to find a new way to protect your furniture that makes you and your cat happy. That's where the Stelucca Amazing Shields come in handy as a cat scratch deterrent that doesn't require any sprays or chemicals. Preventing cats from clawing furniture might be the worst part about having a feline companion (along with cleaning a litter box each day), but these clear shields have several pros including how easy they are to install and the fact that the six-pack is marked down to its lowest price ever. We don't know about you, but $14 seems like a great deal to keep your sofas and loveseats looking brand new. Not to mention, it's a lot cheaper than paying for a declawing procedure and aftercare. Amazon Buy It! Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent, 6-Pack, $14 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com This Cozy Donut Bed That's 37% Off at Amazon Is Described as 'Cat Heaven' by Shoppers The best part about the scratch deterrents is that they are made from durable clear plastic that you'll barely notice. Each 17-inch by 12-inch panel can be cut to fit your furniture, and then all you have to do is peel the adhesive and stick it on. The kit also comes with twist pins that provide extra reinforcement, but this step is optional. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the protective shields to save their furniture and one five-star reviewer said it's the "only thing that actually works" and added that they like it better than sprays that need to be reapplied. Another satisfied customer said it "helps preserve furniture" by preventing their cats from being able to claw the sides of their favorite chair. What sets the Stelucca Shields apart from other cat scratching deterrents is that they're a one-and-done solution that won't damage your furniture with stains and snags. Plus, your cats don't need to go under a painful and life-altering procedure so it's a win-win for everyone. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.