Starving Florida Manatees Will Be Fed by Hand in Rare Wildlife Conservation Move
The marine mammals are dying at an alarming rate, with a record 1,100 Florida manatee deaths in 2021, due to the impact of pollution on the animals' seagrass feeding grounds
In an attempt to save starving manatees, wildlife experts will feed the marine mammals by hand in Florida, according to Reuters.
The news outlet added that pollution has caused the animals' natural food sources to disappear, and manatees are dying at an alarming rate as a result.
"Unified Command does have approval to move forward on a limited feeding trial," Carly Jones of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) shared in a statement to Reuters about the plan, which the federal government has authorized. "Details are still being worked out."
This rare conservation decision to use direct human intervention to assist a species comes after a record number of Florida manatees died in 2021 due to a seagrass famine in the marine mammals' feeding grounds.
As of July 2, Florida had reported 841 manatee deaths for 2021, surpassing the previous annual record for the largest Flordia manatee death toll in just six months. Before 2021, 2013 was the Florida manatee's deadliest year, with 830 manatee deaths reported. According to Reuters, the manatee death count has exceeded 1,100 for 2021.
The majority of the 2021 manatee deaths occurred between Florida's Brevard and Broward counties, most notably in the Indian River Lagoon, a report from the FWC noted.
RELATED: Florida's 2021 Manatee Death Toll Surpasses the State's Annual Record in 6 Months, Officials Say
Biologists attribute the deaths mainly to the loss of the manatees' seagrass habitat, leaving marine mammals without a substantial food supply, TC Palm reported.
Currently, manatees are considered a "vulnerable" species, according to the IUCN Red List, which last assessed the species in 2008. The FWC's website estimates less than 7,520 wild manatees remain in Florida waters.