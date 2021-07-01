The songwriter rescued a cow on the moo-ve after the bovine escaped a Southern California slaughterhouse with 39 others in June 2021, and coordinated for it to be sent to the nonprofit Farm Sanctuary. (One of the cows was shot by authorities, and the remaining 38 were rounded back up.)

The Grammy winner explained that while the save wasn't her first, as she runs a farm animal rescue in Malibu, it was symbolic of a larger mission.

"This feels like a special cow… So it's almost like she represents all cows wanting to be free," Warren told the Associated Press.