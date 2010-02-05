Stars & Their Pets: Sandra's SoCal Smile
SANDRA BULLOCK
The sunny Blind Side star is all smiles on Wednesday while escorting her pooch Poppy through a Los Angeles park. Sadly, the actress and husband Jesse James are still searching for one of their dogs, CinnaBun, who went missing in California last week.
TYSON BECKFORD
A handsome guy plus a small dog equals melting hearts everywhere! Model Beckford strolls through South Beach, Fla., on Tuesday with his petite pug by his side.
LILY ALLEN
Bundled up against the winter chill, the sassy singer and her pooch enjoy a walk through London on Wednesday.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Cradling pup Ace, Underwood arrives at Miami International Airport on Wednesday. The singer is in town for the Super Bowl, where she’s slated to sing the National Anthem.
DANIELLE JONAS
How sweet! While heading into Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, Danielle Jonas gets a tiny kiss from new teacup Maltese-Yorkie, Riley.
KARA DIOGUARDI
Shop till you drop! The American Idol judge and Chihuahua Tiki check out the goods in a Hollywood Grammy gifting suite on Sunday.
MILEY CYRUS
Cyrus and her little sister Noah tote the singer’s new shepherd puppy, Mate, to a recording studio Saturday in Santa Monica, Calif. Maybe Mate was able to bark along?
OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN
Singer, actress and breast cancer survivor Olivia Newton-John takes time out to pet an adorable pooch Saturday during the Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure in West Palm Beach, Fla.
KATE WALSH
The Private Practice star smiles during a warm weather stroll with her two furry pals on Sunday in California’s Griffith Park.
KEVIN FEDERLINE
K-Fed and his girlfriend Victoria Prince (not pictured) take the kids to a Los Angeles park on Sunday and enjoy the company of a furry friend. Sean Preston looks like he wants to pet the pooch!