Stars & Their Pets: Sandra's SoCal Smile

Bullock and Poppy play in L.A. Plus: Carrie Underwood’s high-flying furball and more
By People Staff
Updated February 04, 2010 10:22 PM

1 of 10

SANDRA BULLOCK

Credit: Rhea Shan/GSI

The sunny Blind Side star is all smiles on Wednesday while escorting her pooch Poppy through a Los Angeles park. Sadly, the actress and husband Jesse James are still searching for one of their dogs, CinnaBun, who went missing in California last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

TYSON BECKFORD

Credit: Pichichi/Splash News Online

A handsome guy plus a small dog equals melting hearts everywhere! Model Beckford strolls through South Beach, Fla., on Tuesday with his petite pug by his side.

3 of 10

LILY ALLEN

Credit: Ian Lawrence/Splash News Online

Bundled up against the winter chill, the sassy singer and her pooch enjoy a walk through London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Credit: INF

Cradling pup Ace, Underwood arrives at Miami International Airport on Wednesday. The singer is in town for the Super Bowl, where she’s slated to sing the National Anthem.

See your football-loving furry friends here!

Advertisement

5 of 10

DANIELLE JONAS

Credit: Wenn

How sweet! While heading into Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, Danielle Jonas gets a tiny kiss from new teacup Maltese-Yorkie, Riley.

6 of 10

KARA DIOGUARDI

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Shop till you drop! The American Idol judge and Chihuahua Tiki check out the goods in a Hollywood Grammy gifting suite on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

MILEY CYRUS

Credit: Splash News Online

Cyrus and her little sister Noah tote the singer’s new shepherd puppy, Mate, to a recording studio Saturday in Santa Monica, Calif. Maybe Mate was able to bark along?

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN

Credit: Vince Faraone

Singer, actress and breast cancer survivor Olivia Newton-John takes time out to pet an adorable pooch Saturday during the Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Advertisement

9 of 10

KATE WALSH

Credit: Glauco Rodizo/Most Wanted

The Private Practice star smiles during a warm weather stroll with her two furry pals on Sunday in California’s Griffith Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

KEVIN FEDERLINE

Credit: INF

K-Fed and his girlfriend Victoria Prince (not pictured) take the kids to a Los Angeles park on Sunday and enjoy the company of a furry friend. Sean Preston looks like he wants to pet the pooch!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff