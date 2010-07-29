Stars & Their Pets: Jennifer's Little Window Shopper
JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT
It’s true ‘Love!’ The actress and her well-tressed pooch are all smiles while shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
JOHN MAYER
Mayer makes a pit stop – er, pup stop! – on Monday, pausing to pet a neighbor’s dog while walking toward his New York City gym.
KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Mwah! The Broadway starlet locks lips with a furry white friend on Tuesday while shooting photos for a magazine spread in New York.
MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG
It’s a dog’s life! The Gossip Girl star does some heavy lifting on Wednesday, toting her super-cute pooch, French bulldog Mya, through New York City.
OWEN WILSON
Break time! Wilson unwinds with Australian cattle dog Garcia on Wednesday between takes on the Parisian set of his latest film, Paris in Midnight.
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE
The expectant mom, who voices a cat in the new flick Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, gives a peck to a little pup at the movie’s premiere in Hollywood on Sunday. Mommy practice!
JAMES MARSDEN
The Cats and Dogs actor poses with the German shepherd he gives voice to in the live action film at Sunday’s premiere. Marsden is happy to get up close with a dog, but cats? Forgettaboutit. He’s allergic!
MICHAEL CLARKE DUNCAN
Say cheese! The actor, who also lends his famous voice to Cats and Dogs, is all smiles while holding a Chinese crested.
CHRIS O'DONNELL
Who’s cuter? The Cats and Dogs star, who plays a cop in the film, looks like he’s thinking about bringing that bundle of bark home.
KELLAN LUTZ
Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz trades the gym for good old-fashioned cardio in the park with his two favorite workout buddies – dogs Kola and Kevin – Friday in L.A.