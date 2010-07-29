Stars & Their Pets: Jennifer's Little Window Shopper

Hewitt and her fluffy pooch share a smile in Beverly Hills. Plus: John Mayer’s pup stop and more
By People Staff
Updated July 29, 2010 05:35 PM

1 of 10

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT

Fame

It’s true ‘Love!’ The actress and her well-tressed pooch are all smiles while shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

JOHN MAYER

INF

Mayer makes a pit stop – er, pup stop! – on Monday, pausing to pet a neighbor’s dog while walking toward his New York City gym.

3 of 10

KRISTIN CHENOWETH

INF

Mwah! The Broadway starlet locks lips with a furry white friend on Tuesday while shooting photos for a magazine spread in New York.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG

Bill Davila/Startraks

It’s a dog’s life! The Gossip Girl star does some heavy lifting on Wednesday, toting her super-cute pooch, French bulldog Mya, through New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 10

OWEN WILSON

Splash News Online

Break time! Wilson unwinds with Australian cattle dog Garcia on Wednesday between takes on the Parisian set of his latest film, Paris in Midnight.

6 of 10

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE

Alex J. Berliner/BEImages

The expectant mom, who voices a cat in the new flick Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, gives a peck to a little pup at the movie’s premiere in Hollywood on Sunday. Mommy practice!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

JAMES MARSDEN

Phil McCarten/Landov

The Cats and Dogs actor poses with the German shepherd he gives voice to in the live action film at Sunday’s premiere. Marsden is happy to get up close with a dog, but cats? Forgettaboutit. He’s allergic!

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

MICHAEL CLARKE DUNCAN

Alex J. Berliner/BEImages

Say cheese! The actor, who also lends his famous voice to Cats and Dogs, is all smiles while holding a Chinese crested.

Advertisement

9 of 10

CHRIS O'DONNELL

Alex J. Berliner/BEImages

Who’s cuter? The Cats and Dogs star, who plays a cop in the film, looks like he’s thinking about bringing that bundle of bark home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

KELLAN LUTZ

Splash News Online

Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz trades the gym for good old-fashioned cardio in the park with his two favorite workout buddies – dogs Kola and Kevin – Friday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com