Stars & Their Pets: Carrie's City Slicker
ACES WILD
Clutching her loyal pooch Ace, a glam Carrie Underwood arrives at the New York City studio of The Late Show with David Letterman on Monday.
BESS BET
With coffee in hand and a coat to keep her warm, Sienna Miller walks through N.Y.C. with a pal and pup Bess on Friday.
FIRST GEAR
Better buckle up! La Toya Jackson brings a Pomeranian pooch along on Monday for some shopping on Beverly Hills’s famed Rodeo Drive.
SOME BUNNY
A very pregnant Camila Alves buys a bunny on Monday at a pet store in Malibu, Calif. The model and partner Matthew McConaughey already have two dogs (and 15-month-old son Levi!) in their growing family.
ALL DRESSED UP
They’re not in Kansas anymore! Arriving at a talk show taping in Hollywood last week dressed as Dorothy Gale, Paris Hilton totes her tiny pup as a stand-in for Toto.
FUR TO FUR
Kate Beckinsale’s adorable new pooch almost gets lost in her fur coat Saturday, as the actress strolls through Brentwood, Calif., with daughter Lily.
MEET CUTE
Sniff, sniff! Little Matilda Ledger gets a greeting from a four-legged friend while out in New York City on Friday.
See more celebrity kids with pets here!
ORANGE YOU GLAD
Hollywood personality Phoebe Price steps out in Beverly Hills on Saturday with the cutest Halloween accessory – a dressed-up doggie!