Stars & Their Pets: Carrie's City Slicker

Underwood and Ace turn heads outside the Late Show studio. Plus: Sienna Miller's chilly walk and more
By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 12:55 PM

ACES WILD

Credit: Fame

Clutching her loyal pooch Ace, a glam Carrie Underwood arrives at the New York City studio of The Late Show with David Letterman on Monday.

BESS BET

Credit: Jordan Wolf/Broadimage

With coffee in hand and a coat to keep her warm, Sienna Miller walks through N.Y.C. with a pal and pup Bess on Friday.

FIRST GEAR

Credit: Splash News Online

Better buckle up! La Toya Jackson brings a Pomeranian pooch along on Monday for some shopping on Beverly Hills’s famed Rodeo Drive.

SOME BUNNY

Credit: Fame

A very pregnant Camila Alves buys a bunny on Monday at a pet store in Malibu, Calif. The model and partner Matthew McConaughey already have two dogs (and 15-month-old son Levi!) in their growing family.

ALL DRESSED UP

Credit: Greg Tidwell/Pacific Coast News

They’re not in Kansas anymore! Arriving at a talk show taping in Hollywood last week dressed as Dorothy Gale, Paris Hilton totes her tiny pup as a stand-in for Toto.

FUR TO FUR

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Kate Beckinsale’s adorable new pooch almost gets lost in her fur coat Saturday, as the actress strolls through Brentwood, Calif., with daughter Lily.

MEET CUTE

Credit: William Hosken/Broadimage

Sniff, sniff! Little Matilda Ledger gets a greeting from a four-legged friend while out in New York City on Friday.

ORANGE YOU GLAD

Credit: Ramey

Hollywood personality Phoebe Price steps out in Beverly Hills on Saturday with the cutest Halloween accessory – a dressed-up doggie!

By People Staff