Harry Styles, Daisy Ridley and Nicola Peltz Beckham Honored by PETA for Animal Activism

The year-end accolades continue to roll in for Harry Styles.

The singer, 28, is among the three winners of PETA's 2022 Libby Awards, celebrating animal liberation among individuals, brands and products.

Styles earned his honor, "Best Viral Moment for Animals," after refusing a chicken nugget tossed onto the stage during one of his concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden and announcing to his fans that he doesn't eat meat.

Additionally, actress Daisy Ridley, 30, won "Favorite PETA Collab" for sending a letter to the University of Massachusetts–Amherst "calling for an end to useless experiments on marmosets, after learning that the school tormented and killed monkeys it named after Star Wars characters — including Rey, her on-screen alter ego," PETA shared in a release.

Finally, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, won the "Pawsome Adoption Advocate" honor after introducing her new pup Lamb to her Instagram followers and encouraging fans to "adopt or foster" if they are able, as "the love it brings to your family is like nothing else."

"These compassionate celebrities prove that helping animals can be as simple as leaving chickens off their plates, speaking out against cruel experimentation, or adopting from shelters," PETA's senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a release. "It's a 'Sign of the Times' that these entertainers and influencers are advocating for animals, and PETA is honoring Harry, Daisy, and Nicola for leading by example."

Other 2022 nominees included animal lovers Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Bella Hadid, the Jonas Brothers, Hailey Bieber, Jimmy Fallon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore and Janel Parrish.