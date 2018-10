Bradley Cooper, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Who Fell in Love With Their Furry Costars

The beloved pup who went over the rainbow with Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz was listed in the credits as Toto, but the terrier’s actual name was Terry — and she suffered a serious injury when an actor playing a Winkie guard stepped on her foot, breaking it. Garland took Terry to her house to recover, and she grew so attached that she asked trainer Carl Spitz to let her adopt the dog. Spitz refused Garland’s offer, and Terry went on to appear in films for another three years.