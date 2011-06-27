Stars And Their Pets: Julianne's Stowaways

Hough arrives in L.A. with her doggy detail. Plus: Selma Blair walks and talks with her mutt in L.A. and more
By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 12:51 PM

JULIANNE HOUGH

Credit: Sharky/Splash News Online

The makes a cheery landing in L.A. Thursday with pooches Lexi and Harley in tow.

SELMA BLAIR

Credit: National Photo Group

The mom-to-be steps out in sunny L.A. with boyfriend Jason Bleick and the couple’s dog Wednesday.

ASHLEY OLSEN

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Très chic! The accessorizes with her Frenchie before heading out in New York Tuesday.

HUGH JACKMAN

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

No dilly, Dali-ing for the , who caps off Monday’s workout with a walk alongside his French bulldog in New York.

ROBIN TUNNEY

Credit: Fapian/Zodiac/Splash News Online

The Mentalist actress, who fears being upstaged by her dog, stays a step ahead of her furry friend Monday in Beverly Hills.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Credit: Ramey

The poses for photos with one lucky pooch Friday in between shooting scenes for Project Runway at New York’s Battery Park.

SELMA BLAIR

Credit: Norman Scott/Startraks

The expectant actress works her baby bump in a fun, floral frock Sunday while walking her dog in L.A.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

It’s a lunch date for the former Governor and his best mutt Saturday at Beverly Hills eatery Caffé Roma.

JANUARY JONES

Credit: Fame

Following a star-studded baby shower, gets back to her daily duties, walking her dog in Los Feliz, Calif., on Saturday.

JOY BEHAR

Credit: Michael Stewart/WireImage

The View co-host cuddles up to a sweet pup onboard the Friends of Animal Rescue sunset cruise Tuesday at New York’s World Yacht Marina.

By People Staff