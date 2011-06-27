Stars And Their Pets: Julianne's Stowaways
JULIANNE HOUGH
The makes a cheery landing in L.A. Thursday with pooches Lexi and Harley in tow.
SELMA BLAIR
The mom-to-be steps out in sunny L.A. with boyfriend Jason Bleick and the couple’s dog Wednesday.
ASHLEY OLSEN
Très chic! The accessorizes with her Frenchie before heading out in New York Tuesday.
HUGH JACKMAN
No dilly, Dali-ing for the , who caps off Monday’s workout with a walk alongside his French bulldog in New York.
ROBIN TUNNEY
The Mentalist actress, who fears being upstaged by her dog, stays a step ahead of her furry friend Monday in Beverly Hills.
KIM KARDASHIAN
The poses for photos with one lucky pooch Friday in between shooting scenes for Project Runway at New York’s Battery Park.
SELMA BLAIR
The expectant actress works her baby bump in a fun, floral frock Sunday while walking her dog in L.A.
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER
It’s a lunch date for the former Governor and his best mutt Saturday at Beverly Hills eatery Caffé Roma.
JANUARY JONES
Following a star-studded baby shower, gets back to her daily duties, walking her dog in Los Feliz, Calif., on Saturday.
JOY BEHAR
The View co-host cuddles up to a sweet pup onboard the Friends of Animal Rescue sunset cruise Tuesday at New York’s World Yacht Marina.