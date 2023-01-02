Star the Bulldog Wins Best in Show at the 2022 AKC National Championship

Star the Bulldog beat out over 5,300 other canines to win the top title at the 22nd annual AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin and a $50,000 prize

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 2, 2023 09:05 AM
EMBARGO'd Jan 2 9am EST American Kennel Club winner
Photo: American Kennel Club

Meet the "Star" of the 22nd annual AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin.

On Monday, the American Kennel Club announced the winner of its annual canine competition. Star the bulldog went home with the event's top prize, winning the Best in Show title and $50,000.

Star — show name GCHG CH Cherokee Legend Encore — beat out over 5,300 canines to win the dog show, which took place December 17-18, 2022, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The 2022 AKC National Championship aired as a three-hour special on ABC on January 1, 2023.

A family from Glen Rose, Texas, owns the talented Star, who was also crowned "America's National Champion" by Best in Show judge Mr. Desmond Murphy at the AKC dog show.

EMBARGO'd Jan 2 9am EST American Kennel Club winner
American Kennel Club

Star won Best in Group in the event's Non-Sporting Group before moving on to the Best in Show round, where six other talented pooches joined the canine: Bogart the Schnauzer, winner of the Working Group, Trumpet the Bloodhound, winner of the Hound Group; Josie the Spinone Italiano, winner of the Sporting Group; Stache the Sealyham Terrier, winner of the Terrier Group; Clark the Havanese, winner of the Toy Group, and Mercedes the German Shepherd, winner of the Herding Group.

Bogart the Schnauzer was the runner-up of the 2022 AKC National Championship, earning the dog the title Reserve Best in Show.

EMBARGO'd Jan 2 9am EST American Kennel Club winner
American Kennel Club

The two-day event also included the AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the AKC Fast CAT Invitational, junior-handler events, and North America Diving Dogs.

Videos of the activities at the 22nd annual AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin are available for replay at AKC.tv.

Related Articles
Bayou the Giant Schnauzer
Giant Schnauzer Named Bayou Wins Best in Show at the AKC National Championship Dog Show
American Kennel Club winner
Bourbon the Whippet Wins Best in Show at the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin
National Dog Show Final
Winston the French Bulldog Wins Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show
Wasabi the Pekingese sits in the winners circle after winning Best in Show
Wasabi the Pekingese Wins Best in Show at the 2021 Westminster Dog Show
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2015 -- Pictured: National Dog Show
All About the National Dog Show and What to Expect from the 2022 Show on Thanksgiving Day
trumpet
Trumpet the Bloodhound Wins Best in Show at the 2022 Westminster Dog Show
Wasabi the Pekingese sits in the winners circle after winning Best in Show
How to Watch Every Minute of the 2022 Westminster Dog Show
Justin Theroux Kuma
Justin Theroux Poses with His Pit Bull Kuma, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jane Goodall and More
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck Takes His Son to the Ball Game, Plus Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner and More
Offspring of Martha Stewart's Award-Winning Dog Wins Big at Westminster
Martha Stewart Celebrates Westminster Win of Chow Chow Related to Her 'Late Champion' Dog
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Shines Bright in Gold, Plus Ashanti, Zoe Saldaña, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and More
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Makes a Late Night Appearance, Plus Lizzo, the Cast of 'National Treasure: Edge of History' and More
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton & Christian Bale Take the Red Carpet, Plus Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and More
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shoots 'Germany's Next Top Model,' Plus Gigi Hadid, H.E.R and More
Rihanna
Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at Amazon Music, Plus Steph and Ayesha Curry, Halsey and More
Drake
Drake and His Son Adonis Watch the Toronto Raptors Game, Plus Alicia Keys, Gal Gadot and More