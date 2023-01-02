Star the Bulldog Wins Best in Show at the 2022 AKC National Championship

Meet the "Star" of the 22nd annual AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin.

On Monday, the American Kennel Club announced the winner of its annual canine competition. Star the bulldog went home with the event's top prize, winning the Best in Show title and $50,000.

Star — show name GCHG CH Cherokee Legend Encore — beat out over 5,300 canines to win the dog show, which took place December 17-18, 2022, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The 2022 AKC National Championship aired as a three-hour special on ABC on January 1, 2023.

A family from Glen Rose, Texas, owns the talented Star, who was also crowned "America's National Champion" by Best in Show judge Mr. Desmond Murphy at the AKC dog show.

American Kennel Club

Star won Best in Group in the event's Non-Sporting Group before moving on to the Best in Show round, where six other talented pooches joined the canine: Bogart the Schnauzer, winner of the Working Group, Trumpet the Bloodhound, winner of the Hound Group; Josie the Spinone Italiano, winner of the Sporting Group; Stache the Sealyham Terrier, winner of the Terrier Group; Clark the Havanese, winner of the Toy Group, and Mercedes the German Shepherd, winner of the Herding Group.

Bogart the Schnauzer was the runner-up of the 2022 AKC National Championship, earning the dog the title Reserve Best in Show.

American Kennel Club

The two-day event also included the AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the AKC Fast CAT Invitational, junior-handler events, and North America Diving Dogs.

Videos of the activities at the 22nd annual AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin are available for replay at AKC.tv.