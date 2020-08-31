St. Louis Shelter Dog Finally Finds Forever Home After 1,250 Days in Foster Care

The 6-year-old pit bull was overjoyed to find out he was being adopted

An adorable St. Louis shelter dog has found his forever home after waiting over 1,250 days in foster care.

Bowie, a 6-year-old pit bull, was finally adopted after "crashing" with a foster parent for the last two and half years, the animal rescue Gateway Pet Guardians told WKYC.

The rescue agency shared an adorable video with the outlet of Bowie finding out he was being adopted, and the pup was visibly overjoyed to find out the good news, howling and wagging his tail.

It's been a long adoption journey for Bowie, who was born in 2014 while in the care of Gateway Pet Guardians and was originally adopted as a puppy.

He was returned to the animal rescue a few years later and was placed in foster care.

Earlier this month, the rescue decided to share Bowie's story in hopes of finding someone that would give him a chance.

"We need help from the public to help find this guy a home. He’s a great dog who is very well trained and just needs someone to give him a chance," Brittany Fleming, the rescue's placement manager, told KMOV. "Whoever adopts Bowie is going to inherit a bunch of new friends because he has quite the fan club rooting for him."

The animal shelter ended up receiving more than 40 applications to adopt him. They met with a woman last week and Bowie went home with her Friday night.