The St. Louis Ballet Poses with Adoptable Pet Dance Partners to Help Shelter Animals Find Homes

All of the animals featured in these adorable photos are available for adoption from the Stray Rescue of Saint Louis.

Pets looking for permanent dance partners got some help from the professionals.

To bring a little holiday magic to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Dancers and Dogs — a photography project created by Kelly Pratt and Ian Kreidich — paired professional dancers from the St. Louis Ballet with adoptable pets from the shelter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The result of this mash-up is a series of adorable Nutcracker-themed photos that help raise awareness about the beauty of pet adoption. Plus, the sweet shots are a great way for the animal models involved to reach plenty of potential pet parents.

"It's special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs and cats that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better!" Kelly Pratt said in a statement.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Dancers and Dogs

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Dancers and Dogs

Even if you can't welcome a new animal into your life right now, all the parties involve hope these photos brighten your day.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Dancers and Dogs

"We could all use a smile right now, and this photoshoot is just what the doctor ordered. The adoptable pets featured are beautiful, happy, and healthy, and all they wish for is a family of their own," said Cassady Caldwell, the executive director at Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Dancers and Dogs

If any of the delightful, furry dancers in these photos catch your eye, reach out to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The shelter is full of loving pets looking to make your life a little more magical — and when you adopt a pet from a shelter, you make room for another animal to be rescued.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Dancers and Dogs