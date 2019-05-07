Woman Starts Yearbook for the Squirrels Living on the University of Texas Campus

It’s graduation season for students in colleges across the country — but what about the many squirrels who reside on those campuses?

Marie Romano, an alum of the University of Texas at Austin (UT), started naming the squirrels she saw at lunch when she was a student at the university, KVUE reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her favorites include Berry, a mother squirrel who had berry stains on her face when Romano met her, and two squirrels named Sunflower that she wasn’t able to tell apart at first.

“There’s actually two Sunflowers and I didn’t realize this until seeing them many times, and I don’t want to give up either of their names. There’s Sunflower One and there’s Sunflower Two,” she told KVUE.

Romano started sharing photos she had taken of the UT squirrels to an Instagram page in early 2018. The account was a hit, and the page now has over 6,000 followers.

“That’s how it all started. People really responded positively to it,” Romano shared.

RELATED: Round Squirrel Caught Munching Egg Roll Most Recent Foodie Animal to Appear in N.Y.C.

Thanks to the Instagram’s popularity, and a successful Kickstarter campaign, Romano decided to create a yearbook for the squirrels to celebrate their time on UT’s campus.

The yearbook — called Squirrels of UT — is expected to be finished by the end of May. A trailer for the yearbook shows the (over 200!) squirrels dressed up in nutshell-sized graduation caps and gowns.

“With a detailed look of over 200 squirrels, the yearbook features the lives of these furry creatures on campus,” a website for the yearbook reads. “Not only can you learn their names and personalities, you also get a look into different squirrels’ friendliness levels and even rarity levels!”

RELATED: Giant, Multi-Colored Squirrel Covered in Stunning Sunset Hues Amazes Animal Lovers

Romano wanted the squirrel yearbook to feel similar to a traditional yearbook, so she even invented squirrel-specific classes and organizations for her furry friends.

“Because it’s a yearbook, I wanted to make it as much as an actual yearbook as possible so I made squirrel classes like acornology,” she told KVUE. “There’s tree-climbing, there’s geology, gardening.”

The yearbook costs $25 and is expected to ship by June at the latest. To order your own copy, check out the website here.