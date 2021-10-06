Sneaky Squirrel Stashes 182 Pounds of Nuts in North Dakota Man's Truck Over 4-Day Holiday

Bill Fischer of Fargo, North Dakota, removed seven buckets of walnuts from his vehicle after seeing a red squirrel slipping in and out of the truck's hood.

A man returned from a four-day holiday to discover a squirrel had stored a staggering 182 pounds of nuts inside his parked truck.

Bill Fischer, 56, left his vehicle at home when he went on a trip and decided to open the hood once he returned when he noticed a red squirrel disappearing inside.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He discovered a staggering 182 pounds of walnuts stuffed into every nook and cranny of his engine by a greedy squirrel.

The traveling insurance salesman said he often finds a few nuts stuffed in his truck from the trees near his home — but this is the biggest haul yet.

Fischer pulled buckets of walnuts out of his car, emptying nuts from the vehicle's fenders, engine compartment, windshield, and frame rails — but, he said, there are still some nuts left inside the car that he can't reach.

"There were four buckets from under the hood, and the fenders were so full that I had to remove with two more buckets," Fischer of Fargo, North Dakota, tells SWNS. "I could only laugh at the situation as it has occurred in the past."

"This year was a record," he adds of the squirrel's impressive four-day stash.

The black walnut tree in Fischer's yard has been producing a healthy crop of nuts every two years since 2013, and the bounty often attracts red squirrels.

squirrel fills car with nuts Credit: SWNS

The father of three usually successfully stops the creature from storing too many walnuts inside his vehicles, but at least one animal was not put off this year.

Fischer found a few of the lemon-sized nuts by his truck before he headed off on his trip — but was staggered when he checked on his automobile upon his return on September 12.

"I've learned over the years that when I witness the squirrel under the truck or sitting on a wheel to open the hood and do an inspection before driving away," Fischer said. "I have in the past used a mixture of cayenne pepper and tabasco sauce in a spray mixture under the hood."

squirrel fills car with nuts Credit: SWNS

"Up until this year, it was very effective," he adds.

The insurance agent spent seven hours removing the nuts and ended up with seven buckets of walnuts.