From Cushy Thrones to Giant Wine Glasses, This Company Can Make Cat Condo Versions of Anything

Image zoom SquarePaws (2)

Square Paws takes cat play towers very seriously.

The cat furniture company is dedicated to creating hand-crafted, artisan products made in the USA. The results is far from the carpet-covered cat towers you are used to seeing at the pet store.

Square Paws kitty condos include towering thrones, massive wine glasses, super-sized sardine cans and almost anything the mind can imagine, all of which come decked out in playful features designed to entertain your pet. If you happen to think of quirky gift for your kitty that can’t be found on Square Paws, the company is happy to create custom pieces and also accepts commissions for residential and commercial spaces — for those who want to create an entire cat condo subdivision.

Though with the selection of towers already on their website — pieces like a feline-sized Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel built for 11 cats — it’s hard to think of something Square Paws hasn’t put together.

Image zoom SquarePaws

Image zoom

The company was founded by architect Mario Arbore, who wanted to use his skills to create cat furniture that brings joy to pets and their parents. Working with expert craftsmen, Arbore is able to make whimsical feline dreams come true and help animals everywhere by donating 10% of Square Paws proceeds to animal rescues.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Prices for Square Paws product vary based on the size of the towers and the amount of work that went into the creations. Outfitting your feline with a unique seat from the company can cost anywhere from $500 to $5,000. Surely, some cat owners will think this is a small price to pay to have all the cat fur on one piece of furniture.