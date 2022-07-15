I Tried This Travel Water Bottle That Prevents Spills, and It Was a Game Changer While Hiking with My Dog
Although I love traveling with my dog by my side, keeping a pet cool and hydrated during a trip can be a bit of a challenge. Whenever I pour some water into a bowl for her, she inevitably doesn't finish it, leading to wasted water and a wet bowl getting shoved into the bottom of my bag. So when I discovered the Springer Dog Travel Water Bottle, which is specially designed to prevent spills and save water, I knew I had to check it out.
The $25 water bottle has earned hundreds of five-star reviews thanks to its smart and innovative design; while the bottom is a regular water bottle, the top is a bowl featuring a leak-tight shut-off valve.
After filling the bottle up with water, you just give it a gentle squeeze and water starts to fill up the bowl for your dog to drink. As long as you squeeze, more water will come out, so when your pup is done, you just release the squeeze and the excess water gets sucked back inside. When you're ready to put the bottle away, just turn off the valve to ensure there's no leaking, and you'll be left with a totally dry bottle full of water saved for future use.
Buy It! Springer Dog Travel Water Bottle, $25; amazon.com
I first tried out the product while on an afternoon hike with my dog. She drank until she was full, and when I let go of my squeeze, the water drained immediately back inside, without a droplet left behind. The bottle was also super easy to transport, requiring just one hand to squeeze and featuring a carabiner that you can use to clip it onto backpacks or belt loops. And, at 22 ounces, the bottle is big enough to hold a day's worth of water, but it's not so huge that it can't fit into a regular car cup holder.
If you have a large-size dog or multiple dogs, you can upgrade to the 44-ounce growler version of the bottle, or, if your dog is smaller, you can size down to the mini, 15-ounce option. The price difference for each is minimal; $22 for the mini, $25 for the classic (aka what I have), and $28 for the growler. You can also choose from four vibrant colors: sky blue, lilac, indigo, and gray.
Best of all, the bottle is made of BPA-free plastic and is dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean and reuse as many times as you need. I've already put mine to seriously good use, and it's made going on adventures alongside my pup so much easier.
And I'm far from the only one who feels this way. Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the bottle, with one recent buyer saying they "recommend this product to everyone that sees it and asks where they can find it" and calling it "easy to use, clean and carry." Another pet owner called the product "perfect," noting that it's great to use during outdoor activities like a long walk or sports game and is "much easier than having to carry a water bottle and bowl."
No matter the size of your dog or the length of your journeys together, the Springer Dog Travel Water Bottle will seriously come in handy and become the helpful accessory you didn't know you needed.
