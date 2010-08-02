Spotted: James Denton Observes an Anteater
The Desperate Housewives star and his daughter have a close encounter at the San Diego Zoo
Talk about a cool dad! Desperate Housewivesstar James Denton showed his children where the wild things are on Saturday, when he took his family on an overnight trip to the San Diego Zoo. There, the group of four – which includes the actor’s wife Erin, son Sheppard, 7, and daughter Malin, 5 – came face-to-face with creatures like this lesser anteater, plus a python, too!
After their animal adventures, the family camped out, then went home the next morning – no doubt with many cool memories. Hey James: Give us a call next time!
