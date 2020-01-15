Spotify Now Making Personality-Based Playlists for Your Pet — And Ozzy Osbourne's Dog Loves His

Ever wonder if your pet approves of your taste in music? Or would skip the song you are currently blasting in your bedroom?

Spotify is trying to get you some answers. The company introduced Pet Playlists on Wednesday, a furry feature that allows pet owners an opportunity to create an “algorithmically curated” playlist catered to their pet’s personality, according to a release from Spotify.

The music streaming service was inspired to create Pet Playlists after conducting a global online survey that showed 71 percent of pet owners play music for their pets and that 8 in 10 pet owners believe their pets like music — so why not give pets something that’s just for them?

The results also showed that the majority of the pet owners surveyed think music helps relieve their pet’s stress and makes them happier. Additionally, almost 50 percent of the pet owners surveyed think their furry friend prefers certain genres of music.

Before creating an algorithm to help pets find their perfect playlist, Spotify consulted with musicologist David Teie, “who pioneered species-specific music and composed two albums of Music for Cats,” according to Spotify. Teie helped Spotify learn the general likes and dislikes of different types of pets, like how dogs can find music in lower registers threatening. Spotify took Teie’s expert advice into consideration when programming their Pet Playlists algorithm.

After all that work, you get to try it out. All you have to do is visit the Spotify’s Pet Playlists website and answer a few simple questions about your pet: what type of pet they are, their energy level, their curiosity level, etc.

Once you’ve given the algorithm the info, it will create a playlist catered to your pet’s personality that you and your pet can instantly listen to and share.

Ozzy Osbourne used Pet Playlists to create a special soundtrack for his dog Rocky — which you can listen to here — and it appears, based on the video above, that the fluffy pup loves rocking hard to his unique playlist.

Try making a playlist for your pet right meow by clicking here.