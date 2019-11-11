Spooky Fish in Chinese Lake Looks Like it Has a Human Face

The lake has eyes!

Tourists in southwestern China got a bit of a fright when they thought they spotted a human face floating through a lake.

Turns out the spooky sight was actually a fish with some unique markings.

The fish, which has been identified as a carp by USA Today, has it own, normal fish eyes and mouth, but the dark markings on the fish’s head makes it look like it has a second set of more human-like features.

This eerie optical illusion was caught on camera by one onlooker who spotted the fish. The footage has now gone viral, unnerving animal lovers all over the world.