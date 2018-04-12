Endangered Sperm Whale Dead After Swallowing 64 Pounds of Plastic

The recent, shocking discovery of a deceased, young male sperm whale on a beach in Cabo de Palos, Murcia, in southern Spain in February has caused far-reaching waves of concern.

According to Forbes.com, an autopsy by the El Valle Wildlife Centre of the endangered, 33-foot 6-ton whale revealed the marine mammal died as a result of an infection caused by swallowing over 64 pounds worth of plastic waste. Images released by authorities showed the disturbing contents of the whale’s stomach, including plastic bags, nets, ropes, raffia sacks and a plastic gas can.

As noted by the Telegraph U.K., a sperm whale’s natural diet consists mainly of squid and its expected lifespan is normally around 70 years.

Marine experts believe the whale’s death was caused by an infection due to an intestinal blockage created by all the plastic the whale ingested. They say the whale likely died either from an intestinal rupture caused by the garbage, or by its inability to digest or extricate the foreign objects.

As of late, there’s been a heightened global awareness of the threat that plastic waste poses to ocean life. The Spanish regional government, the European Environmental Association and the European Fund for Regional Development have all teamed up to launch a campaign to fight against this issue and raise awareness that will hopefully discourage people from littering the area waters and, instead, dispose plastic waste more responsibly.

“The presence of plastics in seas and oceans is one of the biggest threats to the conservation of wildlife in the world,” said Consuelo Rosauro, the Murcia region’s environment minister, in a release about the new campaign.

“Many animals get trapped in the rubbish or ingest great quantities of plastics, which end up causing their death,” she said. “The Murcia region is no stranger to this problem that we must tackle by way of clean-up actions and, above all, awareness of citizens.”

Sentimos ofreceros esta imagen un sábado por la mañana… La Tierra es nuestro hogar y no podemos convertirla en un basurero. Por nuestro bolsillo y la salud del planeta, tenemos que reducir el consumo y reciclar los residuos. #PlanetaVivo pic.twitter.com/M3cgGO6fuP — WWF España (@WWFespana) April 7, 2018

This campaign will also establish new research programs with the intent of monitoring the extent of plastic waste in regional waters and its effect on ocean wildlife.

Additionally, the campaign is calling for volunteers to help with beach clean up activities throughout the area.