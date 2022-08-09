Missouri Spelunkers Rescue Dog Missing for Months Deep Inside Cave: 'She Was Happy to Be Out'

"We moved her 500 feet to a very tight, awkward, vertical climb, handing her hand to hand upward to the surface," rescuer Rick Haley said on social media

By
Published on August 9, 2022 02:24 PM
Two spelunkers in Missouri found a dog that had been missing since June
Photo: Courtesy of Rick Haley

A team of spelunkers in Missouri rescued a missing dog during a routine caving project over the weekend.

The group discovered the pup named Abby deep inside the Tom Moore Cave system in Perry County on Saturday, Fox 2 reported.

Recalling the unexpected rescue on Facebook, team member Rick Haley wrote that he and another spelunker worked together to safely bring the animal back to the surface.

"The dog was not in good shape," Haley said of what they first found.

In order to save the dog, and not risk the rescue team, Abby was placed in a duffel bag with her head sticking out.

"We moved her 500 feet to a very tight, awkward, vertical climb, handing her hand to hand upward to the surface," Haley recalled. "She was totally cooperative."

By the time they reached the light, Haley said "She was happy to be out!"

Following the rescue, the spelunkers contacted Biehle Assistant Fire Chief Robert Cahoon who helped them go door-to-door in the area to find Abby's owner, Fox 2 reported.

Once the team reconnected the dog with her family, the owner said the pet had been missing since June 9. It remains unclear when and how Abby got into the cave in the first place

Two spelunkers in Missouri found a dog that had been missing since June
Courtesy of Rick Haley
Two spelunkers in Missouri found a dog that had been missing since June
Courtesy of Rick Haley

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

KSL reported that the animal was found in the Berome Moore Cave, which is over 21 miles long and is the second-longest in the Show Me State.

Though the cave has running water and a presence of fish and crustaceans, Abby was found in a location with total darkness which would have made it difficult for her to find any sort of food or water, according to Fox 2, adding to the mystery of how she survived.

Related Articles
Dog defends family from mountain lion
Hero Labrador Retriever Saves Family From Mountain Lion in Utah: 'She Is Our Hero'
Frenchie Stanley Smiles
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
dog rescued from gorilla enclosure
Loose Dog Rescued from San Diego Safari Park After Jumping into Zoo's Gorilla Habitat
Alan Cumming and Buddy the Chimpanzee attend the "Buddy" Culver City Premiere on May 31, 1997 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); Please complete the following, as applicable: What is shown in the photograph – Tonka the chimp Where was the image taken – Save the Chimps sanctuary, Ft. Pierce FL When was the image taken – June 6, 2022 Who took the photograph – Mika Roberts (sanctuary staff) Full credit line – Mika Roberts / Save the Chimps Source contact information: Name: Mika Roberts Phone: 772-342-3495 E-mail: mika@savethechimps.org
Alan Cumming's Missing Chimpanzee Costar from 'Buddy' Found Alive in Basement and Moved to Rescue
best pet hair removers
These Pet Hair Removers Will Completely Rid Your Clothes and Home of Fur
dog rescued from water
Firefighters Save Dog That Fell Into the Bay at Miami Beach — Watch the Heartwarming Rescue
Russ the dog rescued
Rescuers Find Dog Missing Since August Buried Beneath Five Feet of Snow: 'Very Cold and Scared'
Dog Tied To Fire Hydrant in Green Bay
Dog 'Doing Great' After She Was Left Tied to a Fire Hydrant in Green Bay with a Note, Backpack
Missing Hiker Donald Ernest Hayes
Missing Ariz. Hiker Found Dead 'Far Away from Civilization' — and His Dog, Who Survived, Was by His Side
Trapped Dog’s Tale Ends Well at New York State Park in Ulster County
Rescue Groups Work Together to Free New York Dog Stuck in Narrow Rock Crevice for Five Days
Officer Jackie Sheets helps deliver calf
Nebraska Police Officer Uses 'Childhood Experience on a Farm' to Help Deliver Calf During Call
dog rescued from storm drain
Deaf Senior Dog Missing For Days Rescued from Texas Storm Drain in Citywide Effort
Firefighters from station 62 in Aloha paired up with firefighters from our technical rescue team from station 51 in Tigard to rescue a 12 yo Golden Retriever that had fallen into an abounded well in Aloha this afternoon.
12-Year-Old Golden Retriever Rescued by Firefighters After Falling Down Abandoned Well
Mariupol, Ukraine theater bombed
Russian Attack on Ukraine Theater Killed 600, Investigation Finds: 'They Thought They Were Safe'
Birmingham Rescue Dogs
Over 100 Dogs Rescued from Hoarding Situation in Alabama Get Second Chance Thanks to Shelters
Benjamin Hall
'The Stuff of Movies': How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion