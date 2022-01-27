The Beyoncé Fly, Andrew Garfield Spider, and 12 More Species Named After Celebrities

Celebrities can be found throughout the animal kingdom if you know where to look. Occasionally, when a new species is discovered, pop culture-loving scientists decide to name the creature after their favorite star. There are bugs named after Oscar winners, lemurs sharing names with comedians, and spiders with the same titles as starlets. Read on to see what celebrities have received the honor of having a species named after them.

Jeff Daniels

Scientists from California's UC Riverside dubbed a new nematode species, "Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi" in January 2022. The name was inspired by Daniels' character Dr. Ross Jennings from the 1990 film Arachnophobia.

"His character in the film is a spider killer, which is exactly what these nematodes are," said parasitologist Adler Dillman, who led the team that discovered the new species.