Jack is a 9-month-old pitbull with spina bifida who is currently with Peaches Bully Rescue in West Chester, Ohio

Special Needs Dog Was Stood Up by His Adopters, Now Hundreds Want to Give Him a Home

A special needs puppy is still in search of his forever home!

Jack, a 9-month-old pitbull with spina bifida, is the "sweetest," according to the rescue that is caring for him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Peaches Bully Rescue in West Chester, Ohio, said Jack was supposed to meet his potential adopters last week, but they never showed up.

"Jack was very sad when his meet and greet person was a no show, no call," the rescue wrote on their Facebook page. "He had a bath, got his fancy harness on, had a fresh diaper, and a dedicated foster team that drove 40 mins each way just to end in huge disappointment. Obviously, that wasn't his family."

Image zoom Credit: Peaches Bully Rescue

The post went viral, and the rescue received hundreds of inquiries from loving families looking to adopt the sweet puppy.

So far, more than 600 inquiries and 200 adoption applications have poured in, the rescue said on Facebook. People from all over the world have sent Jack toys and donated to help him find his forever home.

"Who knew that our little Jack Jack would be so widely loved," Peaches Bully Rescue wrote.

Jack's spina bifida requires him to wear diapers, as he is completely incontinent, according to Peaches Bully Rescue. He also has club feet, so he isn't able to go on long walks.

That doesn't stop the little guy from getting around though.

"We have had many people ask if Jack is mobile and to answer, absolutely!" the rescue wrote, alongside a video of him exploring.

"He can walk around the house, run if he really wants something, and can do a few stairs as needed. Like most bullies, if they want to get somewhere they will."