"To say this little cat lived a FULL life is an understatement," former Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo wrote in a touching tribute to her late feline Gizmo

Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Mourns Death of Her Cat: He 'Went to Be with My Dad in Heaven'

Naomie Olindo's beloved cat Gizmo has died.

The former Southern Charm star, 28, shared the sad news on Monday, posting a tribute to the feline on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have very sad news to share today. Gizmo went to be with my dad in heaven over the weekend at 18 years old. To say this little cat lived a FULL life is an understatement," she wrote alongside a photo of her cat with her father, who died in 2019 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Remembering some of the good times she spent with her pet, Olindo also shared a series of photos highlighting Gizmo's favorite activities to her Instagram story.

"He loved being on the water," she wrote alongside a photo of the feline on a boat before sharing another shot that showed Gizmo standing with a camera.

"Filming, He knew he was a star," Olindo captioned the camera picture.

"Rode in planes, trains, automobiles, helicopters, boats, you name it. The chillest cat on the plane," she wrote for a 2014 snap of the pair taking a helicopter ride.

Naomie Olindo cat Gizmo Credit: Naomie Olindo/Instagram

Naomie Olindo cat Gizmo Credit: Naomie Olindo/Instagram

Naomie Olindo cat Gizmo Credit: Naomie Olindo/Instagram

Naomie Olindo cat Gizmo Credit: Naomie Olindo/Instagram

"My cat Gizmo is a rescue, and he is like the best thing that has ever happened to me," Olindo previously told the Charleston Animal Society.



"He taught me responsibility. I travel with him. He rides in the car with me. He goes on the boat. He has been paddleboarding. He is kind of like a cat-dog," she added. "When I see him on the show, it's like being proud of your child."

Last year, Olindo also mourned the loss of two other pets: her cat Z and one of her parents' dogs, who died a few weeks before Olindo's dad.

"My sweet Z went to meet my dad in the sky last night after having a massive stroke," she wrote in February, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish.

"Life has a way of kicking you when you're down. Don't be a victim to it," she added in an Instagram Story post. "My dad always said bad things tended to happen to our family in a sequence of three. I'm hoping after this, 2020 will be all good things from here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After battling esophageal cancer for 12 months, Olindo's father Joel died in December 2019.