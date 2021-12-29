"Merry Christmas from the Dennis/Ravenel family," the reality star captioned a photo of herself and her two children with the adorable little dog

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Introduces an Adorable New Puppy for Christmas: 'Party of 4'

Kathryn Dennis is introducing a brand-new member of the family!

The Southern Charm star, 30, posted a festive carousel of photos to Instagram on Monday, showing her two children with a new puppy in Charleston, South Carolina.

"Merry Christmas from the Dennis/Ravenel family, party of 4," Dennis captioned the post, which included her son, St. Julien Rembert, 6, and daughter Kensington Calhoun, 7.

The star of the gallery, however, was their new pet — an adorable, chocolate-brown dog, who was seen nuzzled in the kids' arms and even carried in Kensington's metallic fairy backpack.

Dennis also called the pooch a "little cutie" in a brief video snippet she shared of herself with the dog on her Instagram Story. The pup was seen wearing a star-shaped pendant on its collar with the name "Gucci" visible.

Dennis, who shares her children with ex-boyfriend and fellow reality star Thomas Ravenel, recently debuted a bold new look for her Instagram followers by rocking a wig.

She explained last week that she got her "very first wig" to switch up her appearance after experiencing hair loss from stress and multiple bleaching sessions over the years.

"Meet my very first wig, her name is Kathryn. ❤️‍🔥," she posted on Instagram.

"So here's the deal — if you've been keeping up with me you know that I've had to deal with extreme stress over the years. Blondes have more fun (sometimes) but way more damage smh I needed my confidence back and wigs have done that for me," Dennis wrote in the caption.

Dennis previously debuted a dramatically different platinum blonde hue in December 2020 after rocking her natural fiery red locks for years.

When asked what prompted the hair transformation, Dennis told PEOPLE at the time that she had been thinking about going blonde for "a few years" and the highly-anticipated season 7 reunion of Southern Charm seemed like the perfect time to go for it.