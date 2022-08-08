'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'

"I will love and miss you for the rest of my life, but I am forever grateful for the 12 years of your unconditional love," the television personality wrote about her pet

By
Published on August 8, 2022 01:58 PM
Chelsea Meissner/Instagram
Photo: Chelsea Meissner/Instagram

Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death.

The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson.

"I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you were my ENTIRE world," she captioned the sweet picture. "I know this isn't goodbye so please wait for me, but until then, go rest high on that mountain."

The television personality continued, "I will love and miss you for the rest of my life but I am forever grateful for the 12 years of your unconditional love."

Meissner's former Southern Charm castmates shared their condolences in the comment section.

Cameran Eubanks wrote, "Soulmates ❤️Love you," while Patricia Altschul replied, "Sending you a big hug."

In June, Meissner shared a sweet clip on Instagram of her pup set to Randy Travis' "If I Didn't Have You." She wrote, "Well, I count my blessings every night I pray.. That the Lord lets me keep you just one more day."

Meissner left Southern Charm alongside Eubanks and Naomie Olindo ahead of season 7 in 2020. However, Olindo later returned to the reality series for season 8.

In June, Olindo told PEOPLE that she would love to see her pals Meissner and Eubanks back on the show — but doubts either would ever step foot in front of Bravo cameras again.

"I really missed both of them this year, and wish they'd film again, but they're just so passed the point where they would ever want to come back," she shared.

"Cameran's got a family and Chelsea's doing so many other things, I just don't think it's in the cards for them," she added. "I love them so much and still see them all the time; we definitely stay in touch. You just won't see that on TV. It stinks cause they're the best. They're both so levelheaded and normal!"

Meissner first appeared on Southern Charm in season 3, which aired in 2016, as a guest before moving to a recurring cast member in its fourth season and a full-time cast member in seasons 5 and 6.

Prior to joining the cast of Southern Charm, Meissner competed on the 24th season of Survivor, which airedin 2012.

