Southern Charm Alum Cameran Eubanks Mourns Death of Dog Elvis

"Thank you all for loving him," she wrote on Instagram

Cameran Eubanks is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Elvis.

The Southern Charm alum, 37, shared the sad news that Elvis had died on Instagram on Sunday.

"Elvis went to heaven yesterday. ❤️" she captioned a carousel of photos of the dog with her family. "Thank you all for loving him. He was a special little guy who brought joy to so many people."

The last two photos showed Eubanks and her family burying Elvis and planting a tree in the pet's honor.

"Jason wanted to bury him under a magnolia tree in the country...I'm sure it will be the most Beautiful tree," Eubanks continued. "The Pastor who married us and Christened Palmer said some beautiful words. He said God gave us animals and we will be with them again. ❤️"

Eubanks adopted Elvis in August 2019, after his previous owner — a neighbor of the family — moved the North Carolina.

The real estate broker posted a video of herself dancing with the senior dog on Instagram at the time, announcing that he'd joined the family.

"FYI. The neighbors moved to NC and found it fitting that Elvis live out his golden years at Casa de Wimberly" she wrote. "Jason calls this immersion therapy. 🤦🏼‍♀️🕺 🐕"

Even prior to the formal adoption, Eubanks frequently posted photos of her and her family with Elvis and described the dog as her husband Jason's "bestie."

In May 2019, she first revealed to The Daily Dish podcast that they were considering adopting Elvis because his owner — an active-duty service member — was leaving.