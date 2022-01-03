South Korea Warns of Feline Firestarters after Finding Cats Started 107 Blazes in Three Years

The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department found that felines started 107 fires over the past three years, with many of the blazes originating in the kitchen

Keep your cats out of the kitchen and away from candles.

According to CNN, officials in South Korea recently found information that sparked their concern. In December, the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department released a statement that cats caused 107 house fires in the country between January 2019 and November 2021.

Four people were injured in the fires found to be started by felines, according to the statement, which also added that just over half of the blazes began while owners were home.

The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department believes that most of the 107 fires started after cats jumped up on electric stoves and turned on the appliances by accidentally pressing their buttons. When left on for long periods, electric stoves can get overheated and cause fires, per CNN.

To keep pussycats from becoming pyromaniacs, the department advised pet owners to use the automatic lock function on their stoves to keep cats from accidentally turning on the appliances. Officials also recommended keeping flammable objects, like paper towels, away from the stove to prevent fires from spreading.

"Cat-related fires are continuing to occur recently," Chung Gyo-chul, a Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department official, said in a statement obtained by CNN. "We advise households with pets to pay extra attention as fire could spread widely when no one is at home."