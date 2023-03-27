Dog 'Full of Love' Is Still Searching for a Home After 660 Days in a South Carolina Shelter

Perez the dog arrived at the Florence Area Humane Society in South Carolina after he was thrown from a moving vehicle as a puppy

By Kelli Bender
Published on March 27, 2023 03:34 PM
dog looking for home after 600 days in shelter
Photo: Florence Area Humane Society/Facebook

Perez is a patient pooch.

The 2½-year-old dog has resided at the Florence Area Humane Society in Florence, South Carolina, for more than 660 days, almost his whole life, waiting to be adopted. And he is still waiting.

The South Carolina shelter shared the canine's story on its Facebook page on Thursday, hoping to find the pup a home. In the post, Florence Area Humane Society explained the grim way Perez came under the organization's care.

"This is a summary of Perez's life so far... as a puppy he was thrown from a moving vehicle on Freedom Boulevard. He has been at the shelter ever since (660 days and nights). THAT has been poor Perez's life... abuse, neglect, trauma, and confinement. And THAT is a pattern we are all too familiar with. We must do better! Please help us turn things around for this sweet and loving boy and find him a caring home," the shelter wrote on social media.

Numerous animal lovers reacted to the post, complimenting Perez's friendly appearance.

"Looks like a sweet fur baby!!! Pray someone will open their heart for this one!!!!" wrote one commenter on the post; "He is a solid handsome guy!!" added another.

dog looking for home after 600 days in shelter
Florence Area Humane Society/Facebook

According to the Florence Area Humane Society, Perez is a quality canine. Even though he has endured plenty of heartaches, the dog has kept his compassionate outlook on life.

"Full of love, and so much potential," the shelter added of Perez on Facebook.

Florence Area Humane Society is more eager than ever to find Perez a home because the dog's two long-time shelter companions were recently adopted.

"Please help us get him out of the shelter where he can be the dog he has waited so long to be!" the rescue wrote.

Those who think they are a good match with Perez can apply to adopt the dog on Florence Area Humane Society's website.

