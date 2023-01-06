South Carolina Rescue Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 700 Days Starts New Year in Forever Home

Tucker has finally found a home after spending over 700 days in an animal shelter.

According to WPDE, the South Carolina dog was taken to All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. in Jan. 2021 after he was found starved and abused. The organization said Tucker arrived with several injuries, including cigarette burns all over his body and knife wounds on his back. Tucker has since received treatment from a vet for these injuries.

Since his rescue, Tucker has enjoyed his time at All About Animals but has remained skittish and afraid of cars, strange people, and children. After arriving at the shelter, the organization moved the dog into a foster home with pet siblings. Tucker got along with his foster family, but their home did not have a fence — which the dog needs to enjoy the outdoors safely — so All About Animals started looking for a forever home that could provide Tucker with a closed space to chase freely.

All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc./facebook

After over two years of searching for Tucker's adopters, the rescue organization shared a public plea in December 2022 for a forever home for the dog for the holidays. Jan. 3 was the patient pup's lucky day: Tucker started the new year by going home with his new family.

"Well, our boy Tucker left today. He will be deeply missed. I believe this is gonna all be perfect. His family will also keep everyone up to date with pics," the organization wrote in a Facebook post, which featured photos of a smiling Tucker driving off with his new owners.

"It was a tearful and happy time to see him off," the shelter added. "Congratulations, sweet Tucker and family."