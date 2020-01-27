South Carolina Farm Sanctuary Has a 'Piggy Cuddler Team' — And They're Looking for New Members

Cotton Branch wants you!

The Leesville, South Carolina animal sanctuary — a non-profit that is “a safe haven for abandoned, abused, neglected, and elderly farm animals,” per their Facebook page — has a “piggy cuddler team,” which is looking for new members.

“We need help with pig socialization so our adoptable residents can move into our adoption program with ease! What is better than to cuddle with piggies?!?!” Cotton Branch Animal Sanctuary writes on their website, explaining how pig cuddles help the animals prepare for adoption.

This adorable volunteer opportunity is open to everyone over 18 years old, no orientation needed — but a deep love for making pigs happy is highly encouraged.

Those between 16 – 18 years old can stop by for a bit of pig cuddling as well, as long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Along with caring for and adopting out rescue farm animals, the sanctuary also helps animals through public education.

“We educate the public on the conditions the typical farm animal lives in on factory and organic farms, and why farm animal sanctuaries are needed so badly in the US. We encourage compassionate choices in our everyday lives when it comes to what we eat, wear, and use for entertainment,” Cotton Branch wrote on their Facebook page. “By reducing demand for animal products, we can reduce the number of animals in need of rescue, and we can help reduce the number one cause of negative impact on our environment: animal agriculture.”

“We welcome everyone, no matter where you are on your journey of compassionate living,” the sanctuary added. “Every step in the direction of making a better life for even one animal, is a step in the right direction and we acknowledge that effort.”

To learn more about how you can help socialize pigs by cuddling them, and other volunteer opportunities at Cotton Branch, visit the sanctuary’s website.