If your idea of happy hour is as much about adorable animals as it is about swishing Merlot, than do we have something ducking cool to show you.

Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, is home to a team of specially skilled Indian Runner ducks who help keep the gorgeous vineyard outside of Cape Town free of pests. These unique birds also keep chemical usage to a minimum, which is good for the environment and wine connoisseurs alike.

PEOPLE spoke to David Badenhorst, social media manager at Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate, to learn more about these beloved ducks.