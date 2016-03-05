Sorry But This Bed No Longer Belongs to You
We put the call out on Twitter for pics of your bed hogs and you delivered! See our first-place furballs and some runners-up from our daily #cutepic photo contest
POP THE QUESTION
Credit: Courtesy Scooby/Twitter
No one would dare ask dogs this cute to move.
BED HEAD
Credit: Courtesy Emily/Twitter
Let's make every third Friday “Make the Bed Day.” Then I'll have plenty of time to prepare.
CUDDLE SESSION
Credit: Courtesy Sherri Glenn Mummey/Twitter
So what if you bought the bed? It fits our lifestyle so much better.
WINNER'S CIRCLE
Credit: Courtesy LaShane/Twitter
Wake Friday's winner when breakfast in bed is ready, okay? This sleepyhead is totally deserving of Friday's #cutepic honors and a prize from @PetSmart!