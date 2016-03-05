Sorry But This Bed No Longer Belongs to You

We put the call out on Twitter for pics of your bed hogs and you delivered! See our first-place furballs and some runners-up from our daily #cutepic photo contest
By Amy Jamieson
Updated March 05, 2016 01:37 AM

BLANKET STATEMENT

Credit: Courtesy Dana Jean-Louis/Twitter

Nope, no room for you here.

 

POP THE QUESTION

Credit: Courtesy Scooby/Twitter

No one would dare ask dogs this cute to move.

 

BED HEAD

Credit: Courtesy Emily/Twitter

Let's make every third Friday “Make the Bed Day.” Then I'll have plenty of time to prepare.

 

CUDDLE SESSION

Credit: Courtesy Sherri Glenn Mummey/Twitter

So what if you bought the bed? It fits our lifestyle so much better.

 

WINNER'S CIRCLE

Credit: Courtesy LaShane/Twitter

Wake Friday's winner when breakfast in bed is ready, okay? This sleepyhead is totally deserving of Friday's #cutepic honors and a prize from @PetSmart!

