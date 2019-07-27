Sophie Turner Cradles Dog Porky in Her Arms During Walk with Joe Jonas After Dog Waldo's Death

Image zoom (L-R) Sophie Turner, Porky, and Joe Jonas Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are keeping their dog Porky Basquiat close following the death of their dog Waldo Picasso.

The newlyweds were spotted taking the Alaskan Klee Kai for a walk in New York City after Waldo was reportedly struck and killed by a car in Manhattan.

During the outing, the Game of Thrones star, 22, can be seen cradling Porky in her arms, and holding onto his leash, while wearing a green flower-print dress.

Standing by her side, the DNCE frontman, 29, opted for a graphic black and white shirt, which he paired with dark shorts.

Waldo was being walked on Wednesday by Jonas and Turner’s dog walker when the tragedy occurred, according to TMZ.

Though Waldo was on a leash, the pooch reportedly broke free after getting spooked by a pedestrian and running out into the street. An oncoming car then hit the dog in what Jonas’ rep called a “freak accident,” the outlet reported.

Reps for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Waldo Sophie Turner/Instagram

It reportedly took the newlyweds two days to go to the police because of how upset they both were, even seeking out help from a therapist in the wake of the tragedy, according to TMZ.

Officers with the New York City Police Department also did not immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE.

The Dark Phoenix actress and the musician welcomed Waldo to their family in April 2018, ahead of their Paris nuptials. The pup was the brother of the couple’s other pooch, who was originally purchased for Turner as a surprise gift.

Opening up about his two pups, Jonas previously revealed to PEOPLE that Waldo and his brother lived a charmed lifestyle.

Image zoom Joe Jonas with Porky and Waldo Cliff Watts

“They live a pretty fabulous life,” Jonas told PEOPLE while posing with his beloved pooches in Sexiest Man Alive issue.

“They have probably traveled more than most of my friends,” he shared, adding that the two canines had traveled to France, England, Canada, Amsterdam and all over America.