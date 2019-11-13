Cat Put in Solitary Confinement at Shelter for Freeing Other Cats May Have Found a Forever Home

Image zoom

Just call him the Steve McQueen of cats, because shelter feline Quilty is all about the great escape.

According to CBS News, the mischievous meower recently found himself in the kitty version of solitary confinement at the Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization in Houston, Texas.

Quilty ended up in forced solitude, because he couldn’t be trusted around other caged cats.

“Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day,” the shelter posted on Facebook late last month about the cat’s confinement.

“We have since Quilty-proofed the cat room, while he took a brief hiatus in the lobby. His roommates missed him while he was banished to the lobby. They enjoyed their nighttime escapades around the shelter. The staff, however, did not miss the morning cat wrangling, so we’ll just have to agree to disagree there.” the post continued, adding that Quilty was known to free the dog at his former home.

Quilty’s feline roommates aren’t the only ones who enjoy the cat’s bad jailbreak habit, thousands of people liked and shared the original post about Quilty’s antics.

The little lawbreaker got so popular, the shelter happily decided to lean into Quilty’s lovable outlaw status, creating an Instagram page, which now has over 35,000 followers, for the cat and a line of Quilty merchandisevfor the #FreeQuilty fandom growing online.

Quilty’s Instagram is full of updates on the cat’s repeated attempts to break out of the newly Quilty-proofed cat room and back into the open halls of the shelter where he can roam where he pleases.

Based on one of Quilty’s most recent updates, it seems that the cat may have found freedom.

Quilty was recently taken out on a sleepover by a potential adopter.

“He has really taken over the role of King of the house. He loves to be held like a baby and have his tummy rubbed and looks down on his human minions to do his bidding. He has us all wrapped around his paws for sure!” reads the Instagram post about Quilty’s sleepover, which also features photos of the feline cuddling up to his hosts.

Keeping our paws crossed that Quilty has found his forever home, full of news doors to open whenever he pleases.

If you, like many others, have falling in love with Quilty, then the considerate cat has put together a “Quilty Recommends” list of other felines available for adoptions at Friends for Life that he thinks will be a perfect fit for you.