Soldier Seeking Help for Stray Mother Cat She Nursed Back to Health Named Sergeant Whiskers 

Sergeant Kelsey is trying to relocate Sergeant Whiskers and her kittens to the U.S. after the cat family provided comfort to her and her fellow soldiers

An active-duty soldier is raising funds to relocate a stray cat that provided her comfort during a tour in the Middle East.

Sergeant Kelsey reached out to New York-based nonprofit Guardians of Rescue for help relocating the cat named Sergeant Whiskers to the U.S., the rescue shared in a statement on Wednesday.

The soldier came across Sergeant Whiskers six weeks into her tour. The cat was malnourished, had wounds on her eyes and nose, a broken tail, and limited water access in 126-degree weather, per Guardians of Rescue.

After Sergeant Kelsey helped nurse the cat back to health and gained her trust, Sergeant Whiskers led the soldier to her two nursing age kittens, who the mother cat had hidden near the base.

Sergeant Whiskers and her kittens provided the soldier and her comrades comfort amid harsh conditions, thus Sergeant Kelsey's decision to get the animals to the U.S. where they can enjoy the safety of a home and loving family. Sergeant Kelsey's friend has already volunteered to be a caregiver, according to Guardians of Rescue.

"We are honored to help relocate these pets back to the soldiers' home states, so they can live with their families," president and co-founder of Guardians of Rescue, Robert Misseri, said in a statement. "But it's something that we can't do alone. We have to have the support from the public in order to help make a mission like this be successful."

Sergeant Kelsey, along with Guardians of Rescue, is asking for monetary donations that will assist with "medical care, airfare, fees, and more" for the cat family's trip to the U.S., Misseri explained.

