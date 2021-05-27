Sofia Vergara Says Her Dog Bubbles Acts Like Joe Manganiello's Mistress: 'She Hates Me'

Sofia Vergara described the hilarious relationship her dog Bubbles has with her husband Joe Manganiello on The Tonight Show

Sofia Vergara hasn't enjoyed quarantine too much — thanks to her dog, Bubbles.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old actress appeared virtually on The Tonight Show, where she talked about the hilarious relationship her husband Joe Manganiello has with the newest addition to their family, a Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix named Bubbles.

"She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog," Vergara told host Jimmy Fallon. "She arrived to the house and I don't know, she thought she was for Joe and that's all she wants to do."

"She's after him all day long, harassing him. It's an obsession this dog has with him. It's horrific, she hates me," she continued. " She's super mean to me. She bites me! She's not that cute in person."

Despite Vergara's struggles to get along with Bubbles, the Modern Family star is making it work, explaining to Fallon that she made her husband a Bubbles-themed birthday cake saying, "I wanted to make him happy because, you know, that's his baby."

"I have to say, he treats her like she's a little daughter he has. But she insists on, you know, behaving like a concubine or like a mistress or something," she continued. "She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk in the room. It's a whole thing now in the house."

Vergara and Manganiello first got together in 2014, shortly after Manganiello raved about Vergara in an interview with PEOPLE for the Hottest Bachelors issue. They tied the knot in November 2015 at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of close family and friends.