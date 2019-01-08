Sofia Richie Mourns the Death of Her Dog Jake: 'No Words Can Describe How Much He Meant to Me'

Sofia Richie is grieving the death of her beloved dog, Jake.

The 20-year-old model shared the sad news that Jake died on social media Monday, posting a heartwarming black-and-white video of a bonding moment between the pair.

Sofia rubbed the pup’s torso and scratched behind his ears as he lay on the ground, at one point reaching his head up to give his owner a sweet kiss.

“Jake became our angel today. No words can describe how much he meant to me. I will forever miss him 💔,” Sofia captioned the clip, writing alongside a follow-up snapshot of herself and Jake longing on a couch, “Bubba 💔”

The model’s dad, legendary musician Lionel Richie, also shared two videos of Jake and expressed his sorrow over the loss of “one of our dearest family members.”

Jake was one of at least two pets of Sofia’s. In February of last year, she got an adorable new wiener-dog puppy she named Hershela — a moniker that was chosen by boyfriend Scott Disick.

“My boyfriend named her … I kind of just ran with it. It made me laugh,” she told PEOPLE that month. “I liked Hershey and he liked Hershela, so it was like a middle ground.”

Sofia recently accompanied Disick, 35, on a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, alongside his ex Kourtney Kardashian and the latter’s famous family members.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, stepped out for dinner with the couple on Dec. 29. All were spotted by photographers as they left a local pharmacy and before dining at Italian eatery Casa Tua.

Days before Christmas, the trio were on a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their kids. Disick captioned an Instagram shot of the three of them relaxing on recliners, “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.”