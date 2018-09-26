WATCH: Zoo Snow Leopard Loses Her Cool When She Notices New Camera

England’s Paradise Wildlife Park recently made some updates to its CCTV system, but Jessie missed the memo.

The snow leopard, one of two living at the wildlife park, didn’t notice the new camera in her enclosure when she went to curl up for a cat nap.

According to Paradise Wildlife Park staff, after Jessie awoke and rolled over to stretch, she suddenly saw the new camera. Her response was not subtle.

As video from the discovery shows, Jessie was slightly shocked and excited to spot the new tech.

After getting her initial reaction out of the way, park staff says Jessie went and sniffed the camera and gave it a chomp for good measure.

Panja, the other snow leopard at Paradise Wildlife Park, took a peek at the camera after the more daring Jessie inspected it first.

The animal park, a fully registered charity and member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, hopes to mate Jessie and Panja in the future to help conserve this majestic (and occasionally goofy) species.