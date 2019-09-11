Two Stunning Snow Leopard Cubs Are the New Stars of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

Image zoom Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

What’s white, black and baby blue all over? These two snow leopard cubs with enchanting blue eyes.

According the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, the cubs, one male and one female, were born at the Nebraska zoo on May 22 and are working towards making their public debut.

The unnamed cubs are currently living off-exhibit with their mom, but the zoo hopes the trio will join the exhibit in the near future. The cubs’ parents are mom Rosemary and dad Pasha. Pasha is currently on exhibit accepting congratulations from visitors.

Rosemary and Pasha have had a cub before this pair. Their first baby, Victoria, went to live at a Michigan zoo earlier this month.

These moves help conserve the captive snow leopard population and keep the animals genetically healthy. In the wild, there are only an estimated 2,700 – 3,300 snow leopards left in the world. Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. Loss of habitat, the illegal fur trade and retaliatory killings for livestock predation have all contributed to the snow leopard’s vulnerable status.