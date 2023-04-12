Snoopy Look-alike Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle Is Winning the Hearts of the Internet

Thousands of fans can't get over the incredible resemblance between Snoopy and Bayley

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 12, 2023 05:34 PM
dog that looks like Snoopy from Peanuts.
Photo: bayley sheepadoodle/instagram

Snoopy might be a beagle, but his real-life doppelganger is a mini sheepadoodle.

With a stark white face, an inky black nose, and black ears to match, Bayley the mini sheepadoodle bears an uncanny resemblance to the iconic cartoon dog Snoopy.

The one-year-old's incredibly expressive face caught the eye of animal lovers on social media, and the American pup's Instagram following has skyrocketed to more than 145,000 followers (at the time of publishing).

Bayley's meteoric rise to fame was sparked by the Instagram account Doodle Dogs Club, which shared a photo of the mini sheepadoodle next to a shot of the cartoon character Snoopy from Peanuts.

The caption reads: "Meet @Bayley.Sheepadoodle, the spitting image of Snoopy! With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favorite cartoon dog." The post has accumulated over 7000 comments in the three days since its publication.

Bayley's own Instagram hopped into the comments of the post, saying: "😳 That's me 🥰😁 Hi 🐾 everyone ❤️ Thank you @doodledogsclub for putting my photos together. You are paw🐾some 😘"

A mini sheepadoodle is the result of crossing an old English sheepdog with a miniature poodle. Both breeds are renowned for being friendly and playful. The miniature variety typically grows to a height of about 18 inches and can weigh up to 40 pounds.

Snoopy's breed, a beagle, is smaller in stature and usually grows as tall as 13-15 inches.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Snoopy first appeared in Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts cartoon strip on October 4, 1950.

His official Peanuts profile page describes Snoopy as "a book lover and a book writer. He is a collector of fine art and a root beer connoisseur. Plus, his unstoppable imagination helps keep his life anything but ordinary. As the Flying Ace, he heroically battles the Red Baron. As Joe Cool, he is the big dog on campus. But no imaginary adventure matches a nap on his doghouse—and waking up to a well-deserved supper made especially for him by that Round-Headed Kid."

Peanuts started as a cartoon in seven U.S. newspapers but became extraordinarily popular and is now run in thousands of publications worldwide. The characters now appear in books, movies, television shows, and fashion, and the characters partnered with NASA to inspire the next generation of STEM students.

Related Articles
Bow Wow Weddings
Friends Create Wedding Planning Service for Dogs So Pups Can Attend Their Owner's Big Day Stress Free
Pearl the Chihuahua Named World's Shortest Dog by Guinness World Records
Tiny Chihuahua About the Size of a Dollar Bill Rightly Earns Record for World's Shortest Dog
Mystery animal in texas park
Texas State Park Uncovers Identity of 'Mystery Animal' After Asking Internet for Help
East River coyote
Police Rescue 'Distressed' Coyote from East River in New York City
Coco the Rescue dog treated in rare case of alcohol addiction and withdrawal after owner dies
Rescue Dog Recovers from Alcohol Addiction After Owner's Death, Animal Charity Shares
Alligator on Texas beach
Massive Alligator Surprises Texas Beachgoers by Leaving Fresh Water to Sunbathe Oceanside
lulu the cat up for adoption
Rescue Saves 'Healthy' Senior Cat Brought in to Be Euthanized for Peeing Outside the Litter Box
Closeup on Velella Velella sitting on sand after washing up on shore.
'Millions' of Jellyfish-Like Creatures Set to Wash Up on California Beaches
Rescue Dog to Become Service Animal
Dog Who Walked Home Alone After Owner's Death in Hit-and-Run Will Train to Be a Service Animal
LAPD News: (Pursuit Update): On April 7, 2023, around 12:12 p.m., Southeast officers initiated a pursuit of a wanted suspect in connection to an attempted murder/carjacking that occurred on March 26, 2023, in the area of 101st Street & San Pedro Street.. Credit: LAPD
Puppy 'Miraculously' Survives Being Thrown Out of a Car Window During Police Chase in L.A.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: James Oliver Cromwell attends HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
James Cromwell Helps Save a Baby Pig From Slaughter — Which He Names Babe!
dog mom adopts kitten
Rescue Dog Mom Starts Nursing Abandoned Kitten Brought into Shelter After Pleading to Meet the Cat
drew barrymore tidy cats
Drew Barrymore 'Never Gets Bored' Caring for Her 7 Pets: 'I Love Seeing Animals' [Exclusive]
Kitten befriends bunnies
Rescue Bunnies Help Kitten with Special Needs Get on His Feet and Start Adoption Journey
north Atlantic right whale and calf
Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Spotted Nursing Calf Near Cape Cod — See the Video!
Cat interrupts Ramadan Prayer
Curious Cat Climbs onto Imam's Shoulders During Live Broadcast of Ramadan Prayer — Watch!