Snoopy Look-alike Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle Is Winning the Hearts of the Internet

Snoopy might be a beagle, but his real-life doppelganger is a mini sheepadoodle.

With a stark white face, an inky black nose, and black ears to match, Bayley the mini sheepadoodle bears an uncanny resemblance to the iconic cartoon dog Snoopy.

The one-year-old's incredibly expressive face caught the eye of animal lovers on social media, and the American pup's Instagram following has skyrocketed to more than 145,000 followers (at the time of publishing).

Bayley's meteoric rise to fame was sparked by the Instagram account Doodle Dogs Club, which shared a photo of the mini sheepadoodle next to a shot of the cartoon character Snoopy from Peanuts.

The caption reads: "Meet @Bayley.Sheepadoodle, the spitting image of Snoopy! With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favorite cartoon dog." The post has accumulated over 7000 comments in the three days since its publication.

Bayley's own Instagram hopped into the comments of the post, saying: "😳 That's me 🥰😁 Hi 🐾 everyone ❤️ Thank you @doodledogsclub for putting my photos together. You are paw🐾some 😘"

A mini sheepadoodle is the result of crossing an old English sheepdog with a miniature poodle. Both breeds are renowned for being friendly and playful. The miniature variety typically grows to a height of about 18 inches and can weigh up to 40 pounds.

Snoopy's breed, a beagle, is smaller in stature and usually grows as tall as 13-15 inches.

Snoopy first appeared in Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts cartoon strip on October 4, 1950.

His official Peanuts profile page describes Snoopy as "a book lover and a book writer. He is a collector of fine art and a root beer connoisseur. Plus, his unstoppable imagination helps keep his life anything but ordinary. As the Flying Ace, he heroically battles the Red Baron. As Joe Cool, he is the big dog on campus. But no imaginary adventure matches a nap on his doghouse—and waking up to a well-deserved supper made especially for him by that Round-Headed Kid."

Peanuts started as a cartoon in seven U.S. newspapers but became extraordinarily popular and is now run in thousands of publications worldwide. The characters now appear in books, movies, television shows, and fashion, and the characters partnered with NASA to inspire the next generation of STEM students.