The rapper's dog was returned home after going missing Sunday night in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg Reunites with His Missing French Bulldog Frank: 'We Appreciate the Love and Support'

Snoop Dogg has reunited with his beloved French bulldog!

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old rapper announced that his dog Frank was home safe after the pup went missing in southern Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"I want to thank y'all for returning the dog back to us. We appreciate that. Frank made his way back home," Snoop said in an Instagram video. "We appreciate all the love and support we got on Instagram to get the dog back. And to the lovely couple that brought the dog back, I've got some gifts for y'all for looking out."

The Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party host revealed that Frank went missing on Monday, sharing a flier on his Instagram page. The yellow and black poster featured a large photo of the gray stripe Frenchie, who was last seen over the weekend.

He captioned the post, "Our dog Frank went missing on January 30th 2022 in South LA (49th St/ Figueroa) He is a Grey French bulldog," and asked anyone with information to message him.

According to the ad, an undisclosed reward was offered for the missing pet.

A noted dog lover, Snoop and his friend Martha Stewart will host the 2022 Puppy Bowl and coach the canine contestants for the second year running. Pet lovers will see the iconic duo reunite at Puppy Bowl XVIII on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13.

For the first time, both celebrities will serve as Puppy Bowl coaches. Stewart will coach 2021's champions, Team Ruff, while Snoop will lead Team Fluff. Between the pair, the stars will be responsible for hyping up over 115 adoptable puppies from dozens of U.S. rescues for the big game, according to a release from Animal Planet and discovery+.

"I'm honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the 'woof' with the magnificent Martha Stewart!" Snoop Dogg shared in a statement from the release.

"I'm so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!" Stewart added.

Ahead of the big game, Stewart and Snoop will help the competing canines run drills and get excited about playing for their chance to win the "Lombarky" trophy. Once the action starts, the animal-loving hosts will provide play updates.