Snoop Dogg Launches Pet Line Snoop Doggie Doggs Featuring Hoodies, Toys, Bowls, and Accessories

Snoop Dogg partnered with Little Earth Productions, Inc. to create his pet line Snoop Doggies Doggs, which is available on Amazon

By People Staff
Published on November 17, 2022 03:36 PM
snoop dogg pet line
Photo: Snoop Doggie Doggs

Snoop Dogg has something stylish for all his animal fans.

On Thursday, the rapper launched a pet line called Snoop Doggie Doggs. And while the line's name mentions canines, Snoop Doggie Doggs has items designed to fit cats.

Snoop Doggie Doggs is now available on Amazon, where pet owners will find apparel, toys, accessories, and bowls for their furry friends designed by Snoop Dogg himself.

"If my dogs ain't fresh, I ain't fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!" Snoop Dogg said in a statement for the line's launch.

The line's designs pull from Snoop's lifestyle and fashion. Snoop Doggie Doggs' hoodies, pajamas, and jerseys feature images of the rapper and phrases like "Throw a Dogg a Bone." Pet parents can also get their dogs and cats a baseball hat featuring Snoop's signature braids.

snoop dogg pet line
Snoop Doggie Doggs

Snoop Doggie Doggs' has plenty of accessories, including leashes, collars, bowls, and harnesses for pet owners with companions who don't enjoy wearing clothes. The line also offers plush toys for pets, like a stuffed boombox that blasts "Bow Wow Wow, Yippie Yo, Yippie Yay" when a pet bites the right spot.

snoop dogg pet line
Snoop Doggie Doggs

Snoop is not the only star bringing their personal flair to the pet space. In August, Dolly Parton debuted her line for canines Doggy Parton. PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans and his rescue dog Dodger recently partnered with dog food brand Jinx as well.

Those interested in outfitting their pet in something designed by Snoop can find Snoop Doggie Doggs on Amazon. The line encourages customers to share photos of their pet enjoying Snoop Doggie Doggs' products on social media and tag @SnoopDoggieDoggs and #SnoopDoggieDoggs for a chance to get your pet on the line's social channels.

