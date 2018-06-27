The above video is NSFWS: Not Safe For Weak Stomachs.

If you clicked on that headline then it’s safe to say you know what you’re in for. However, if you’re happening upon this story by accident, be forewarned: what you’re about to see is not for the faint of heart. Nor the easily nauseated. In fact, the above video might actually haunt your dreams, or at the very least, turn you off of hard boiled eggs for the foreseeable future.

Now, if you’re still here, believe us, you’re in for quite the treat. It’s almost like one of those magic shows you saw as a kid, where a magician wondrously pulls a succession of eggs from his mouth. We say “almost” because it’s actually way more impressive than that trick.

In the video above, a snake appears to be stuck in between the wooden floor planks of a Mayesville, South Carolina porch. The reptile attempts to wriggle itself out of the tight squeeze, but a very full body — stuffed with multiple large bird eggs — prevents the creature from moving freely. Naturally, the serpent makes an executive decision and begins to regurgitate its hearty lunch … over and over and over again.

So, the next time your eyes are bigger than your stomach, remember this snake. We bet you won’t be hungry anymore. You’re welcome!