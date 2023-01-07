Massive Boa Constrictor Found in Passengers' Carry-On Baggage at Tampa Airport

The passenger told TSA that the snake was her "emotional support pet"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 7, 2023 06:32 PM
https://twitter.com/TSA_Northeast. Snake in a suitcase. Credit: TSA
Photo: TSA

A woman flying at Tampa International Airport attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor on her flight last month, but was rejected by the airline, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA posted an x-ray to their social media sites Friday of the woman's carry-on bag, showing the massive snake packed in a corner of the bag along with other items like shoes and a laptop.

According to the agency, the woman claimed that the snake was "her emotional support pet." The snake's name was Bartholomew, according to CBS News.

Once the airline she was flying on was notified by the TSA about what they found, the agency said they "ruled" that the snake couldn't fly on the plane.

"Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn't find this hyssssssterical!" the TSA added in a humorous Instagram post, "We really have no adder-ation for discovering any pet going through an x-ray machine."

The agency asked people to check the rules for carrying pets set forth by their airlines before heading to the airport. It said snakes are not allowed in carry-on bags, but a few airlines allow them to be transported in check-in bags, as long as they are secured correctly.

It also asked passengers to reach out to TSA if they had any questions about whether something was permitted on their carry-on bags.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation revised its rules to treat emotional support animals as pets, which means the animals wouldn't be guaranteed a spot in the cabin and would have to adhere to the airline's rules for pets on board.

Last month, the agency shared that it had found a dog inside one of the carry-on bags scanned through a TSA checkpoint at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TSA Great Lakes confirmed that an unidentified owner of a Dachshund-Chihuahua mix had placed the animal inside their backpack and then sent the bag through the machine.

"The passenger was unaware of screening protocol and did not alert the Transportation Security Officers that there was a small dog in a backpack-style carrier," Jessica Mayle, a TSA spokesperson for the Great Lakes region, told Nexstar.

Mayle said that the traveler was not trying to hide the dog but did not know the proper screening protocols, adding that the owner was allowed to proceed to their gate after their bags and dog were cleared.

Related Articles
Dog finds home after 700 days in shelter
South Carolina Rescue Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 700 Days Starts New Year in Forever Home
we tried it dog dna age test
We Tried It: A Dog DNA Test that Helps Determine a Canine's Real Age
eastern black rhinoceros calf
Kansas City Zoo Welcomes Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros Calf: 'We Are Thrilled'
Cat gets loose on plane
Catastrophe Avoided After Curious Feline Gets Loose on San Francisco-Bound United Flight
Lindy the Glam Chihuahua
Glam Chihuahua Overcomes Anxiety By Wearing Custom Gowns and Competing in Dog Pageants
rescue dog
Texas Shelter Shares Before and After Photos of Formerly Emaciated Dog to Show the Power of Love
grey whale gives birth in front of tour group
Gray Whale Gives Birth in Front of Boats Filled with Amazed Onlookers in California — Watch!
Ken (KO) Riverside County Animal Services Department
Calif. Dog Doing Well After Man Abandons Pet at Remote Cell Tower, Police Searching for Owner
dog abandoned at airport
New Jersey Man Charged with Animal Neglect After Allegedly Abandoning Dog Outside Iowa Airport
Dog Rescued from Alleged Puppy Mill Turns Out to Be Missing Pet
Tenn. Family Reunites with Dog Missing 2 Years After Pet Is Saved from Alleged N.J. Puppy Mill
Paralyzed Dog Gaining Mobility in New Home
Tiny Rescue Dog with Partially Paralyzed Back Legs Wows Rescuer Working to Find Her a Home
Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023
Meet the 11 Talented Dogs with Special Needs Competing in Puppy Bowl 2023
Coast Guard Dog Rescue Detroit River
Coast Guard Rescues Spotty Dog from Icy Detroit River: 'Pretty Grateful'
Ree Drummond, Ree Drummond's Daughter Gets a Puppy
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Gushes Over Daughter Alex's New Puppy: 'I'm a Grandmother!'
Sinkhole Closes Oakland Zoo
Oakland Zoo Temporarily Closed After Massive Sinkhole Opens Near California Facility
A Snowy owl perches on a home on the 11600 block of Onyx St., in Cypress on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The rare sighting had birdwatchers from throughout SOuthernCalifornia coming to the quiet neighborhood to see it up close. The owl, native to the Artic regions of North America and the Palearctic and which typically winters in Southern Canada and Northern United States, has been seen hanging around this Southern California neighborhood for about one week.
Rare Snowy Owl Is Causing a Stir in a SoCal Suburb: 'Like Seeing Santa Claus on a Beach'